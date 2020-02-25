Camanche breaks free from Williamsburg, claims district title

The Camanche boys basketball team draws plenty of attention for its high-powered, versatile offense.
It has five players averaging almost double figures. It shoots better than 50% from the field, 40% from beyond the arc. It is among the top-scoring teams in Iowa Class 2A at 70 points per game.
These Indians are much more than just offense. They've shown the knack to play some stifling defense, too.
After Williamsburg scored 23 points in the game's first 12 minutes Tuesday night, Class 2A sixth-ranked Camanche stymied the Red Raiders to 23 points over the last 2½ quarters in a 65-46 district final triumph at Davenport West High School.
"One of the things we've been trying to preach lately is turning defense into offense," senior Caleb Delzell said. "If we work hard on defense, we'll be rewarded on the offensive end."
Camanche (20-3) finished the first half on a 17-2 surge and tallied nine of the first 11 points in the third quarter to turn a one-possession game into a 20-point lead.
The Indians forced the Red Raiders (16-7) into 15 turnovers and capitalized on multiple defensive stops for transition opportunities.
Delzell finished with a game-high 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists as the Indians advanced to Saturday night's substate final in Muscatine against West Burlington (14-8).
Camanche has an opportunity to avenge last year's loss in the same round and in the same gymnasium.
"Last year didn't go the way we wanted to," senior Cam Soenksen said. "We've never been this hungry before. (Iowa City Regina) got us on the jump last year and we couldn't execute our offense.
"This year, we've got people to step up everywhere."
Jordan Lawrence, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, had 11 points and LJ Henderson, a Clinton transfer, finished with 10 along with Soenksen.
Henderson suffered a tailbone injury early in the fourth quarter and did not return. Camanche coach Josh Davis believes it is just "a bruise but that it was really tender."
This was more about Camanche settling in on the defensive end.
Williamsburg's Kaden Wetjen scored 13 points in the first quarter-and-a-half, but misfired on nine of his last 11 field goal tries.
It was the 13th time this season Camanche has held an opponent below 50 points.
"(Wetjen) came out super hot, but with our defense and how much we stay up and how much we pressure, he wasn't going be hot the entire game," Soenksen said. "We've got eight to 10 guys that can get on the court and play as hard as they can on both ends."
Delzell flourished in the high post. The 6-foot-8 forward made seven consecutive field goals in one stretch and finished the game 10 of 14.
"He was a man," Davis said. "He is playing at a high level. You need seniors to do that in these kind of games."
Camanche is one victory from the state tournament. The Indians have battled their share of adversity in the past year with Soenksen undergoing back surgery and Lawrence having multiple knee surgeries.
"We've been there and we're playing at a high level defensively, connected very well on that end of the floor," Davis said. "Being in this spot before gives us some momentum."