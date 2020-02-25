Camanche breaks free from Williamsburg, claims district title

Camanche has an opportunity to avenge last year's loss in the same round and in the same gymnasium.

"Last year didn't go the way we wanted to," senior Cam Soenksen said. "We've never been this hungry before. (Iowa City Regina) got us on the jump last year and we couldn't execute our offense.

"This year, we've got people to step up everywhere."

Jordan Lawrence, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, had 11 points and LJ Henderson, a Clinton transfer, finished with 10 along with Soenksen.

Henderson suffered a tailbone injury early in the fourth quarter and did not return. Camanche coach Josh Davis believes it is just "a bruise but that it was really tender."

This was more about Camanche settling in on the defensive end.

Williamsburg's Kaden Wetjen scored 13 points in the first quarter-and-a-half, but misfired on nine of his last 11 field goal tries.

It was the 13th time this season Camanche has held an opponent below 50 points.