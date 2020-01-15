Camanche, Central DeWitt remain 1-2 in Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5
1. Camanche (8-0, LW: 1)
Ranked second this week in Iowa Class 2A, Camanche had four players in double figures to blitz Monticello on Tuesday, 77-55. The Indians, averaging 68 points per game, will play their next seven games on the road or on a neutral court.
This week: Thursday at Wilton; Saturday vs. West Branch in Cedar Rapids
2. Central DeWitt (7-2, LW: 2)
Tucker Kinney had 16 points and Henry Bloom tossed in a dozen as the Sabers rebounded from a blowout loss at Center Point-Urbana with lopsided win over rival Maquoketa. Kinney leads Sabers in scoring at 20.4 points per contest.
This week: Thursday at West Delaware; Tuesday vs. Solon
3. Easton Valley (10-0, LW: 3)
One of eight unbeaten teams left in Iowa regardless of class, Easton Valley outscored Lisbon 41-6 in the middle two quarters Tuesday. Kaleb Cornilsen had 25 points for the River Hawks, who have won all 10 by double figures.
This week: Thursday vs. Midland; Tuesday vs. Bellevue Marquette
4. Rockridge (14-4, LW: 4)
Just outside of the 2A top 10, the Rockets have won four straight and 12 of their last 13. Jenson Whiteman had a game-high 25 points Tuesday in a 73-21 rout of Bureau Valley. Rockridge made 11 3s in Friday's win over Riverdale.
This week: Friday at Fulton; Tuesday at Alleman
5. Kewanee (15-4, LW: NR)
Carson Sauer and Kavon Russell had 18 points each as Kewanee rolled past Orion 66-41 on Tuesday. Since a 16-point loss to Sterling Newman on Jan. 3, Kewanee has won its last four games by 13, 30, 33 and 25 points, respectively.
This week: Friday at Hall