Camanche, Central DeWitt remain 1-2 in Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5

1. Camanche (8-0, LW: 1)

Ranked second this week in Iowa Class 2A, Camanche had four players in double figures to blitz Monticello on Tuesday, 77-55. The Indians, averaging 68 points per game, will play their next seven games on the road or on a neutral court.

This week: Thursday at Wilton; Saturday vs. West Branch in Cedar Rapids

2. Central DeWitt (7-2, LW: 2)

Tucker Kinney had 16 points and Henry Bloom tossed in a dozen as the Sabers rebounded from a blowout loss at Center Point-Urbana with lopsided win over rival Maquoketa. Kinney leads Sabers in scoring at 20.4 points per contest.

This week: Thursday at West Delaware; Tuesday vs. Solon

3. Easton Valley (10-0, LW: 3)

One of eight unbeaten teams left in Iowa regardless of class, Easton Valley outscored Lisbon 41-6 in the middle two quarters Tuesday. Kaleb Cornilsen had 25 points for the River Hawks, who have won all 10 by double figures.

This week: Thursday vs. Midland; Tuesday vs. Bellevue Marquette

4. Rockridge (14-4, LW: 4)