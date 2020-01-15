You are the owner of this article.
Camanche, Central DeWitt remain 1-2 in Area Fab 5

Camanche logo

AREA FAB 5

1. Camanche (8-0, LW: 1)

Ranked second this week in Iowa Class 2A, Camanche had four players in double figures to blitz Monticello on Tuesday, 77-55. The Indians, averaging 68 points per game, will play their next seven games on the road or on a neutral court.

This week: Thursday at Wilton; Saturday vs. West Branch in Cedar Rapids

2. Central DeWitt (7-2, LW: 2)

Tucker Kinney had 16 points and Henry Bloom tossed in a dozen as the Sabers rebounded from a blowout loss at Center Point-Urbana with lopsided win over rival Maquoketa. Kinney leads Sabers in scoring at 20.4 points per contest.

This week: Thursday at West Delaware; Tuesday vs. Solon

3. Easton Valley (10-0, LW: 3)

One of eight unbeaten teams left in Iowa regardless of class, Easton Valley outscored Lisbon 41-6 in the middle two quarters Tuesday. Kaleb Cornilsen had 25 points for the River Hawks, who have won all 10 by double figures.

This week: Thursday vs. Midland; Tuesday vs. Bellevue Marquette

4. Rockridge (14-4, LW: 4)

Just outside of the 2A top 10, the Rockets have won four straight and 12 of their last 13. Jenson Whiteman had a game-high 25 points Tuesday in a 73-21 rout of Bureau Valley. Rockridge made 11 3s in Friday's win over Riverdale.

This week: Friday at Fulton; Tuesday at Alleman

5. Kewanee (15-4, LW: NR)

Carson Sauer and Kavon Russell had 18 points each as Kewanee rolled past Orion 66-41 on Tuesday. Since a 16-point loss to Sterling Newman on Jan. 3, Kewanee has won its last four games by 13, 30, 33 and 25 points, respectively.

This week: Friday at Hall

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

