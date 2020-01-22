Camanche, Central DeWitt stay atop Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5
1. Camanche (11-0, LW: 1)
Six different players have reached double figures for Camanche in the past four games. Senior post Caleb Delzell, the team leader in scoring, had 18 points and 12 boards in Tuesday's 59-52 road win against Cascade.
This week: Friday at Mid-Prairie; Saturday at Indian Creek
2. Central DeWitt (9-2, LW: 2)
Alex McAleer had a season-high 22 points in Tuesday's home win over Solon. In the next six days, the Sabers will play road games against 4A Bettendorf, 3A second-ranked Marion and 2A sixth-ranked Beckman.
This week: Thursday at Bettendorf; Friday vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
3. Easton Valley (12-0, LW: 3)
The River Hawks vaulted to No. 1 in the Class 1A state rankings this week. They have won every game by double figures, including a 104-point output vs. Midland last week. Kaleb Cornilsen averages a team-best 20 per game.
This week: Friday vs. Cedar Valley Christian; Tuesday at Cal-Wheat
4. Rockridge (15-4, LW: 4)
Nate Henry tossed in 16 points and Jenson Whiteman chipped in 15 as the Rockets downed Alleman 62-40 on Tuesday to run their win streak to five. Maverick Chisholm hit three first-quarter 3s in the game.
This week: Friday vs. Morrison; Saturday vs. Midwest Central at Abingdon
5. Kewanee (16-4, LW: 5)
Kavon Russell buried nine 3-pointers and finished with 32 points in Kewanee's 70-40 rout of Hall last Friday. He also had seven rebounds and five assists. The Boilermakers have won five straight.
This week: Friday at St. Bede; Saturday at Farmington