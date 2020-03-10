Camanche conquers early wakeup call, Monticello

The Indians made it difficult for the Panthers (21-3) to get into their half-court sets with ball pressure from guards Jordan Lawrence, Soenksen and Henderson.

When it wasn’t hounding Monticello’s guards, Camanche was jumping into passing lanes and creating runout opportunities.

Monticello missed 10 of its first 12 shots. Camanche converted eight of its dozen tries in the opening 8 1/2 minutes.

“We knew we had to get stops,” Soenksen said. “Our defense, in my opinion, is the best in the tournament. If we stop teams on defense, it brings offense.”

Henderson filled the stat sheet with a team-high 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Soenksen chipped in 15 points as the Indians connected on 61.5% of their 39 shots.

Monticello, without a senior in its starting lineup, trimmed an 18-point deficit to eight by halftime. The Panthers drew as close as five in the third quarter, but the Indians countered with an 11-2 flurry.

“Coach told us our defense didn’t have to change,” Henderson said. “They were just hitting shots. We just couldn’t let our foot off the gas.”

Justin Recker paced the Panthers with a game-high 21 points. Monticello made 11 triples to stay in touch.