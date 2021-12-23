Camanche continues to soar even without its all-state leader

"Zach completed us; the best player I've ever played with," 6-3 senior wing Adam Dunlap said. "We know how much he loved the game, how much he still loves the game and how much he wants to be out there with us.

"We're not only playing for ourselves, but we're playing for him as well."

So far, Camanche is doing very well without its senior leader, who averaged 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest last winter.

Off to a 7-0 start and ranked ninth in 2A, the Storm are the top scoring defense in the state at 35.6 points per game.

Camanche has held two opponents below 30 points, five to less than 40 and all seven below 50.

"We knew once we lost Zach, everyone was going to doubt us," 6-8 junior Zane Witt said. "It just makes us want to play harder. We want to do all of this for him and really make him proud."

Davis admitted his team had to have an identity shift following Erwin's injury.

"We've really had to buy in to getting stops and playing a certain way defensively to give ourselves a chance to win," he said.