Camanche continues to soar even without its all-state leader

More than 110 days have passed since Zach Erwin sustained a season-ending knee injury during a football game at Central DeWitt.
It still is difficult for Camanche basketball coach Josh Davis to talk about it.
Erwin was poised for a banner season on the court. The all-stater, headed to play at Kirkwood Community College, was among the most complete players in Class 2A last year with his ability to score, rebound, facilitate and defend.
The injury robbed him of his senior basketball season, an opportunity to have one last hurrah with his childhood buddies.
"It is heartbreaking for him, his family and for us as a team," Davis said. "It is hard to see him walking through the hallways at school. On game nights, on the bench with us, it is a hollow feeling.
"We're having good success right now, but it isn't the same."
Erwin, a starter each of the past three seasons, broke his wrist in early December last year and missed time before returning for Camanche's run to the state tournament.
The 6-foot-6 Erwin won't make it back at any point this season. Instead, he is serving as coach, cheerleader and teammate.
Davis said Erwin still attends practice and lends encouragement to his classmates.
"Zach completed us; the best player I've ever played with," 6-3 senior wing Adam Dunlap said. "We know how much he loved the game, how much he still loves the game and how much he wants to be out there with us.
"We're not only playing for ourselves, but we're playing for him as well."
So far, Camanche is doing very well without its senior leader, who averaged 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest last winter.
Off to a 7-0 start and ranked ninth in 2A, the Storm are the top scoring defense in the state at 35.6 points per game.
Camanche has held two opponents below 30 points, five to less than 40 and all seven below 50.
"We knew once we lost Zach, everyone was going to doubt us," 6-8 junior Zane Witt said. "It just makes us want to play harder. We want to do all of this for him and really make him proud."
Davis admitted his team had to have an identity shift following Erwin's injury.
"We've really had to buy in to getting stops and playing a certain way defensively to give ourselves a chance to win," he said.
The Storm have size with Witt and 6-6 sophomore Damarion Honaker. Dunlap and 6-3 senior Mike Delzell are athletic wings and 5-9 guard Tucker Dickherber is labeled an "absolute bulldog" by Davis.
"We have a little bit of everything," Witt said. "We have long guys, short and strong guys and quick guys that can jump out of the gym. It is a lot easier when you have all those pieces that can do all sorts of things on the defensive end."
Camanche has had considerable success under Davis, reaching the state tournament three times in the past five years.
This might be his best defensive team. Or at least the numbers point in that direction.
There has been only one other occasion in the program's last 10 seasons where it gave up fewer than 50 points a game. That was two years ago (49.1 ppg.)
"Coach Davis always says, 'Defense wins games and offense determines by how much,'" Dunlap said. "He stresses getting into guys, making sure they're uncomfortable and letting our defense become our best offense."
Nobody has been comfortable against Camanche.
The Storm have held their opponents to 28% shooting and only Northeast has scored more than 15 points in an opening half against them.
"In 2A basketball, our physical strength gives us a lot of advantages," Davis said.
Camanche presses, traps and changes defenses frequently to confuse its foes.
"We've tried to keep things simple offensively and a little bit more complex defensively," Davis said. "We play really, really hard on defense so we give ourselves a chance every night.
"If we're hitting shots, we're awfully tough to beat. If we're not, it is going to be a grind."
Davis was not entirely certain what his team would look like when the season commenced without Erwin.
Delzell, Dickherber, Dunlap and Witt combined for about 50 starts last year, but none of them were counted on for heavy scoring production.
And beyond those four, there was minimal varsity experience in the program.
"The morning of our (Hall of Pride) scrimmage against Assumption in the first week of the regular season, I had no idea who are Nos. 5, 6 and 7 players were," Davis said. "We were putting it together on the fly."
Dunlap has emerged as Camanche's leading scorer at 16.6 points per game. Witt is registering 11.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.
"When Zach went down, I had a conversation with Zane and told him, 'Hey, we're going to have to play through you a little bit more,'" Davis said. "He's like, 'I've been waiting my whole life for this.' He really wants to be a good basketball player."
Witt admits he has made a big leap since last year, especially with his strength and offensive improvement on the block.
"That's helped our team," Witt said. "When defenses collapse down, it helps our offense become more well-rounded."
Honaker is the fifth starter while Garrett Schultz and Kaiden Jenkins have seen minutes off the bench.
Dunlap and Witt realize Camanche's offensive efficiency must improve in the second half of the season for the Storm to be playing into March. The Storm scored only two points in the second quarter and seventh in the fourth quarter Tuesday at West Branch.
Davis said unforced turnovers have been problematic on the road.
"We're getting to the right spots and we're getting a lot of great shots, but we haven't been finishing," Dunlap said. "It is as simple as making layups."
While some outside the locker room might be surprised Camanche is one of 10 undefeated teams remaining in 2A, particularly after Erwin's injury, the players are not.
Camanche has established a winning culture in its boys athletic programs recently with football, basketball and baseball making state tournament trips.
Davis said the kids are receptive to coaching and the coaches in each of those sports have been cooperative in making chaotic schedules work.
"We learned a lot from the last couple of senior classes," Dunlap said. "We know what it takes to get to a state level. Now, there are a lot of new guys we want to mold and show them how to get there.
"We have a chance to make a run in February and March. We have a group of guys that are experienced and hungry. We have a lot more to prove."