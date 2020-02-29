Camanche cruises into Class 2A state tournament

“We still remember that feeling from last year,” Delzell said. “We got pounded pretty badly here, so we knew what we had to do coming in, we did it and that’s what happened.”

Delzell paced Camanche with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Zayne Feller came off the bench to contribute 13 points and eight boards while Cam Soenksen and Zach Erwin also finished in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Camanche shot 31 of 48 (64.6%) from the field. West Burlington was a meager 8 of 38 (21%).

“Crazy things can happen in tournament games the first couple of minutes so we just stressed to our guys just play and whatever happens the first two minutes, we can come back,” Davis said. “(West Burlington) may have been a little tight, not being in this environment as much as we have.

“It was a big start for us.”

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Indians could savor the moment. Davis emptied his bench with more than 6½ minutes remaining in the game.

“We didn’t really know what to say at that point on the bench,” Delzell said. “It is all pretty new to us.”

When the buzzer sounded, the players rushed toward one another in celebration.