Camanche cruises into Class 2A state tournament

MUSCATINE — About a minute into the fourth quarter and the basketball game well out of hand Saturday night, Camanche assistant coach Dave Grim nudged head coach Josh Davis on the bench.
“He goes, ‘You better enjoy this because we don’t get a chance to sit back and watch a state tournament happen right in front of our eyes like this,’” Davis recalled.
There was nothing to stress about for the Indians or their fans in this one.
Camanche scored the game’s first 15 points, extended the lead to 26 by intermission and played much of the second half under a continuous clock as it overwhelmed West Burlington 80-32 in a Class 2A substate final at Muscatine High School.
For the fourth time in program history, the second in four years, Camanche (21-3) is headed to the state tournament in Des Moines. The Indians will open either March 9 or 10 at Wells Fargo Arena.
“I think this lets people know that we’re a very dangerous team and we’re ready,” senior guard LJ Henderson said. “We’ve got our eyes on the prize.”
Iowa City Regina socked Camanche in this gym a year ago in the substate final. The Indians did the same to the Falcons (14-9).
The Indians had six players score in the first four minutes, including a pair of 3-pointers from Caleb Delzell, to race out to a 15-0 cushion. West Burlington burned two timeouts to try and stem the tide.
“We still remember that feeling from last year,” Delzell said. “We got pounded pretty badly here, so we knew what we had to do coming in, we did it and that’s what happened.”
Delzell paced Camanche with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Zayne Feller came off the bench to contribute 13 points and eight boards while Cam Soenksen and Zach Erwin also finished in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Camanche shot 31 of 48 (64.6%) from the field. West Burlington was a meager 8 of 38 (21%).
“Crazy things can happen in tournament games the first couple of minutes so we just stressed to our guys just play and whatever happens the first two minutes, we can come back,” Davis said. “(West Burlington) may have been a little tight, not being in this environment as much as we have.
“It was a big start for us.”
By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Indians could savor the moment. Davis emptied his bench with more than 6½ minutes remaining in the game.
“We didn’t really know what to say at that point on the bench,” Delzell said. “It is all pretty new to us.”
When the buzzer sounded, the players rushed toward one another in celebration.
Camanche has been among the elite teams in 2A the past four years. After its 23-win season in 2017, which culminated with a fourth-place state finish, Camanche was 16-7 two years ago and 20-4 last winter.
Even with that success, state tournament trips are never a guarantee.
“It is hard to get there, hard to be on top and hard to be the team everybody wants to knock off,” Davis said. “Even in summer games when teams get ahead at half, they start going crazy. It is hard to keep that momentum.
“These guys really earned it with their work in the summer, offseason and in the weight room. It is great to see that pay off.”
With its combination of size, depth, athleticism and perimeter shooting, Camanche believes it has the tools to make a run at a championship. The Indians never have won a boys basketball state title.
“All those things help a lot, but what is special about our team is our communication and how close we are,” Henderson said. “You can have all those weapons, but if you’re not a close-knit team, it is not going to work for you.
“This group is close and very motivated.”