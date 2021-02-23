Camanche dodges season of injuries, on verge of state tourney

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The Camanche boys’ basketball team graduated three all-staters from last year’s state semifinal squad.
But if there has been anything that has held the Indians back at times this season, it has not been their departures but rather injuries to the roster.
Zach Erwin broke his wrist in early December. Mike Delzell had a stress fracture and missed eight games. Zayne Feller was out for multiple contests with illness. Kyle DeWeerdt and Brayden Lodge are sidelined for the season. Adam Dunlap is out but could return.
Still, the Indians are on the doorstep of another state tournament.
Behind four players in double-figure scoring, Camanche defeated fellow River Valley Conference foe Mid-Prairie 67-55 in a Class 2A district final Tuesday night at West Liberty High School.
“There are years we have to guard against peaking too early if you have a lot of upperclassmen and a long season,” Camanche coach Josh Davis said, “but with all our injuries, stoppages and illnesses, we’re definitely playing our best basketball right now.”
Camanche (17-6) is about as healthy as it has been all season going into Saturday’s substate final against West Burlington (16-6) at Muscatine. Camanche, eyeing a third state trip in six years, floored West Burlington in last year’s game to reach the state tournament in the same gym, 80-31.
“We’re pretty confident right now,” Erwin said. “A lot of people were doubting us at the beginning of the year, losing L.J. (Henderson), Caleb (Delzell) and Cam (Soenksen), but we’re proving a lot of people wrong right now. Injuries put a damper on things, but we’re getting back into it.”
After Mid-Prairie raced out to a 13-3 advantage, Camanche slowly crawled back into the game and closed the first half on a 10-0 blitz to take a nine-point lead into the locker room.
Mid-Prairie (15-7) hung around behind a game-high 32 points from Carter Harmsen, but the lead never dwindled below seven points in the second half.
Camanche had contributions up and down its lineup.
Jordan Lawrence made four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 20 points. Erwin had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Feller chipped in 15 points and five rebounds. Delzell made two 3s en route to 10. Logan Shaw made a 3 in the fourth quarter.
“We have everyone contributing in many ways, not just scoring, but playing really good defense or rebounding,” Lawrence said. “It makes us a well-rounded team.”
Davis said his team’s defensive rhythm is the best he can remember from any team he’s coached. This isn’t a run-and-gun squad like Davis has had at times in the past.
One of the game-changing plays came late in the second quarter when Erwin used his length to steal a pass and race in for a dunk.
“Last year’s team was excellent defensively with their length and strength,” Davis said. “We have talented kids this year, but the best way for us to win this year is grind out possessions and defend the way we are right now.”
The Indians hope it can lead to another substate final celebration.
“I don’t think we’ve played our best basketball yet,” Lawrence said. “A lot of people thought we wouldn’t be as good this year, but we came in and said, ‘You know what, we’re still good, we can still play, hit shots and make plays.
“We had a chip on our shoulder coming into this year. I’m really proud of our guys for sticking with it.”