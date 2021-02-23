Camanche dodges season of injuries, on verge of state tourney

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The Camanche boys’ basketball team graduated three all-staters from last year’s state semifinal squad.

But if there has been anything that has held the Indians back at times this season, it has not been their departures but rather injuries to the roster.

Zach Erwin broke his wrist in early December. Mike Delzell had a stress fracture and missed eight games. Zayne Feller was out for multiple contests with illness. Kyle DeWeerdt and Brayden Lodge are sidelined for the season. Adam Dunlap is out but could return.

Still, the Indians are on the doorstep of another state tournament.

Behind four players in double-figure scoring, Camanche defeated fellow River Valley Conference foe Mid-Prairie 67-55 in a Class 2A district final Tuesday night at West Liberty High School.

“There are years we have to guard against peaking too early if you have a lot of upperclassmen and a long season,” Camanche coach Josh Davis said, “but with all our injuries, stoppages and illnesses, we’re definitely playing our best basketball right now.”