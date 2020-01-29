Camanche, Easton Valley lead Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5

1. Camanche (12-1, LW: 1)

Cam Soenksen had 23 points and Caleb Delzell finished with 15 as the Indians trounced North Cedar 83-44 Tuesday. Ranked fourth in Iowa 2A, Camanche's lone loss is to Illinois state-ranked Indian Creek.

This week: Thursday at Mid-Prairie; Friday vs. Northeast

2. Easton Valley (15-0, LW: 3)

The top-ranked team in Class 1A reached 100 points for the second time this season in Tuesday's win over Calamus-Wheatland. Coach Dan Beck's team has won its last six games by an average of 41.3 points.

This week: Tuesday at Prince of Peace

3. Rockridge (17-4, LW: 4)

Ranked seventh in Illinois 2A, Rockridge has won seven straight, five of those by double figures. Nate Henry had 17 points and Jenson Whiteman 15 in Friday's 55-37 win over Morrison.

This week: Thursday at Sherrard; Friday vs. Knoxville

4. Central DeWitt (10-4, LW: 2)