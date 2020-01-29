Camanche, Easton Valley lead Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5
1. Camanche (12-1, LW: 1)
Cam Soenksen had 23 points and Caleb Delzell finished with 15 as the Indians trounced North Cedar 83-44 Tuesday. Ranked fourth in Iowa 2A, Camanche's lone loss is to Illinois state-ranked Indian Creek.
This week: Thursday at Mid-Prairie; Friday vs. Northeast
2. Easton Valley (15-0, LW: 3)
The top-ranked team in Class 1A reached 100 points for the second time this season in Tuesday's win over Calamus-Wheatland. Coach Dan Beck's team has won its last six games by an average of 41.3 points.
This week: Tuesday at Prince of Peace
You have free articles remaining.
3. Rockridge (17-4, LW: 4)
Ranked seventh in Illinois 2A, Rockridge has won seven straight, five of those by double figures. Nate Henry had 17 points and Jenson Whiteman 15 in Friday's 55-37 win over Morrison.
This week: Thursday at Sherrard; Friday vs. Knoxville
4. Central DeWitt (10-4, LW: 2)
In the midst of three straight games against state-ranked foes, the Sabers lost in overtime at 3A No. 2 Marion on Monday and stumbled at 2A No. 6 Beckman Tuesday. Central DeWitt plays six of its next seven at home.
This week: Friday vs. Mount Vernon; Tuesday at Maquoketa
5. Kewanee (19-4, LW: 5)
Winners of eight in a row, Kewanee avenged one of its losses from earlier in the season with a 70-64 triumph over Sterling Newman on Tuesday. Kavon Russell hit four 3s and had a team-high 26 points.
This week: Friday at Erie-Prophetstown; Tuesday vs. Princeton