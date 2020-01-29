You are the owner of this article.
Camanche, Easton Valley lead Area Fab 5

Camanche logo

AREA FAB 5

1. Camanche (12-1, LW: 1)

Cam Soenksen had 23 points and Caleb Delzell finished with 15 as the Indians trounced North Cedar 83-44 Tuesday. Ranked fourth in Iowa 2A, Camanche's lone loss is to Illinois state-ranked Indian Creek.

This week: Thursday at Mid-Prairie; Friday vs. Northeast

2. Easton Valley (15-0, LW: 3)

The top-ranked team in Class 1A reached 100 points for the second time this season in Tuesday's win over Calamus-Wheatland. Coach Dan Beck's team has won its last six games by an average of 41.3 points.

This week: Tuesday at Prince of Peace

3. Rockridge (17-4, LW: 4)

Ranked seventh in Illinois 2A, Rockridge has won seven straight, five of those by double figures. Nate Henry had 17 points and Jenson Whiteman 15 in Friday's 55-37 win over Morrison.

This week: Thursday at Sherrard; Friday vs. Knoxville

4. Central DeWitt (10-4, LW: 2)

In the midst of three straight games against state-ranked foes, the Sabers lost in overtime at 3A No. 2 Marion on Monday and stumbled at 2A No. 6 Beckman Tuesday. Central DeWitt plays six of its next seven at home.

This week: Friday vs. Mount Vernon; Tuesday at Maquoketa

5. Kewanee (19-4, LW: 5)

Winners of eight in a row, Kewanee avenged one of its losses from earlier in the season with a 70-64 triumph over Sterling Newman on Tuesday. Kavon Russell hit four 3s and had a team-high 26 points.

This week: Friday at Erie-Prophetstown; Tuesday vs. Princeton

