Camanche handles early wakeup call, conquers Monticello

DES MOINES — The wakeup call came at 6:30 a.m., almost an hour before sunrise.
“We woke up hungry,” senior LJ Henderson said.
After the Camanche boys basketball team filled its bellies at the breakfast table, it stepped on the court and feasted against a conference rival Tuesday morning.
Powered by its energy on the defensive end and hot shooting to start the game, sixth-ranked Camanche moved into the Class 2A state semifinals for the second time in four years with a 67-52 triumph over Monticello at Wells Fargo Arena.
Camanche coach Josh Davis prepared his team for a 9:30 a.m. tip the past several days with multiple morning workouts.
“It felt good waking up and being wide awake at 8 in the morning before we even got here,” senior Cam Soenksen said.
The Indians were eager from the tip.
Soenksen buried a 3-pointer from the wing three seconds into the game as Camanche (22-3) never trailed. It limited fellow River Valley Conference member Monticello to just two field goals in nearly the first 11 minutes as it built a 27-9 cushion.
“We were just ready,” senior post Caleb Delzell said following his 12 points and eight rebounds. “We split with them during the season, so we were hungry for this one.”
The Indians made it difficult for the Panthers (21-3) to get into their half-court sets with ball pressure from guards Jordan Lawrence, Soenksen and Henderson.
When it wasn’t hounding Monticello’s guards, Camanche was jumping into passing lanes and creating runout opportunities.
Monticello missed 10 of its first 12 shots. Camanche converted eight of its dozen tries in the opening 8 1/2 minutes.
“We knew we had to get stops,” Soenksen said. “Our defense, in my opinion, is the best in the tournament. If we stop teams on defense, it brings offense.”
Henderson filled the stat sheet with a team-high 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Soenksen chipped in 15 points as the Indians connected on 61.5% of their 39 shots.
Monticello, without a senior in its starting lineup, trimmed an 18-point deficit to eight by halftime. The Panthers drew as close as five in the third quarter, but the Indians countered with an 11-2 flurry.
“Coach told us our defense didn’t have to change,” Henderson said. “They were just hitting shots. We just couldn’t let our foot off the gas.”
Justin Recker paced the Panthers with a game-high 21 points. Monticello made 11 triples to stay in touch.
The lone kryptonite for the Indians was the foul line. Camanche was a meager 14-for-31 at the stripe, including a dozen misses in the fourth quarter. That has been problematic for the Indians throughout the season.
Henderson, in particular, was 5-for-14.
“In big games like this in March, one point can win us the championship or not,” Henderson said. “We definitely have to shore that up.”
Davis said it was the first time this season a team had fouled his team that frequently in the fourth quarter to put them at the line.
"As coaches, we thought it might happen at some point," Davis said. "We didn't want to make it more of a mental issue for our guys on the floor.
"I've got confidence in those guys to knock them down."
Camanche plays top-seeded Boyden-Hull (22-3) in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Indians are a step closer to their childhood dream of a state title. Camanche hasn’t played in a state championship game since 1985.
“We’re so together right now, and that’s what I love about this team,” Soenksen said. “We believe we’re the best team in this tournament. We’ve just got to show people.”
Camanche 67, Monticello 52
MONTICELLO (21-3) -- Justin Recker 7-15 4-4 21, Luke Lambert 2-8 1-3 5, Connor Lambert 4-9 0-0 12, Ty Kehoe 4-11 0-0 11, Tate Petersen 1-6 0-2 3, Devin Kraus 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler Luensman 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Martensen 0-1 0-0 0, Cade Folken 0-1 0-0 0, Jeff Carlson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 5-9 52.
CAMANCHE (22-3) -- LJ Henderson 6-8 5-14 17, Caleb Delzell 5-10 1-2 12, Zach Erwin 1-3 1-4 3, Cameron Soenksen 5-10 3-4 15, Jordan Lawrence 2-2 2-3 7, Ethan Buckley 1-1 0-0 3, Zayne Feller 4-4 1-2 9, Mike Delzell 0-1 1-2 1, Nolan Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Shaw 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle DeWeerdt 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Lodge 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Darsidan 0-0 0-0 0, Payton Draper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-39 14-31 67.
Monticello;7;16;13;16;--;52
Camanche;20;11;22;14;--;67
3-point goals -- Monticello 11-30 (C. Lambert 4-9, Recker 3-7, Kehoe 3-6, Petersen 1-4, L. Lambert 0-3, Kraus 0-1); Camanche 5-11 (Soenksen 2-5, C. Delzell 1-2, Lawrence 1-1, Buckley 1-1, Erwin 0-1, M. Delzell 0-1). Rebounds -- Monticello 30 (L. Lambert 10); Camanche 32 (Henderson 9, C. Delzell 8). Assists -- Monticello 12 (Kehoe 4, Petersen 4); Camanche 11 (Henderson 6). Turnovers -- Monticello 12, Camanche 10. Total fouls -- Monticello 19, Camanche 13. Fouled out -- none.