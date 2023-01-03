Camanche handles stress test to best West Branch 54-49

Camanche posted a narrow 54-49 win over West Branch in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for West Branch, as it began with a 16-14 edge over Camanche through the end of the first quarter.

The Storm's shooting jumped in front for a 29-22 lead over the Bears at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Bears closed the lead with a 15-13 margin in the fourth quarter.

