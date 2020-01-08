Camanche jumps to top spot in area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5
1. Camanche (7-0, LW: 2)
Senior Cameron Soenksen returned to the starting lineup Tuesday following a back injury and had 11 points in a win over Bellevue. The Indians' margin of victory the last four games is almost 37 points.
This week: Friday at Anamosa; Saturday vs. Mineral Point, Wis. at Loras
2. Central DeWitt (6-2, LW: 1)
After a spirited win over then Class 2A top-ranked Dyersville Beckman, the Sabers were blasted on the road by Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday, 55-32. Central DeWitt was limited to just 12 first-half points.
This week: Friday at Marion; Tuesday vs. Maquoketa
3. Easton Valley (9-0, LW: 3)
The River Hawks have won all nine games by double figures, including a 69-50 victory over Prince of Peace on Tuesday. Jessen Weber and Kaleb Cornilsen lead Easton Valley in scoring at 19.4 and 18.5 points per game, respectively.
This week: Tuesday at Lisbon
4. Rockridge (12-4, LW: NR)
The Rockets pieced together an eight-game win streak in December, including a title at the Macomb Holiday Tournament. Rockridge stumbled Friday to Morton but bounced back with wins over Galva and Monmouth-Roseville.
This week: Friday vs. Riverdale; Tuesday vs. Bureau Valley
5. Northeast (7-3, LW: 5)
Northeast's three defeats have come to teams that are a collective 23-2 in Camanche, Iowa City Regina and Monticello. Grant Rickertsen and Dakota Stevenson are averaging double figures to lead the Rebels.
This week: Friday at Bellevue; Tuesday vs. Cascade