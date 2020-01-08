Camanche jumps to top spot in area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5

1. Camanche (7-0, LW: 2)

Senior Cameron Soenksen returned to the starting lineup Tuesday following a back injury and had 11 points in a win over Bellevue. The Indians' margin of victory the last four games is almost 37 points.

This week: Friday at Anamosa; Saturday vs. Mineral Point, Wis. at Loras

2. Central DeWitt (6-2, LW: 1)

After a spirited win over then Class 2A top-ranked Dyersville Beckman, the Sabers were blasted on the road by Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday, 55-32. Central DeWitt was limited to just 12 first-half points.

This week: Friday at Marion; Tuesday vs. Maquoketa

3. Easton Valley (9-0, LW: 3)

The River Hawks have won all nine games by double figures, including a 69-50 victory over Prince of Peace on Tuesday. Jessen Weber and Kaleb Cornilsen lead Easton Valley in scoring at 19.4 and 18.5 points per game, respectively.

This week: Tuesday at Lisbon

4. Rockridge (12-4, LW: NR)