You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Camanche jumps to top spot in area Fab 5

Camanche jumps to top spot in area Fab 5

{{featured_button_text}}
Camanche logo

AREA FAB 5

1. Camanche (7-0, LW: 2)

Senior Cameron Soenksen returned to the starting lineup Tuesday following a back injury and had 11 points in a win over Bellevue. The Indians' margin of victory the last four games is almost 37 points.

This week: Friday at Anamosa; Saturday vs. Mineral Point, Wis. at Loras

2. Central DeWitt (6-2, LW: 1)

After a spirited win over then Class 2A top-ranked Dyersville Beckman, the Sabers were blasted on the road by Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday, 55-32. Central DeWitt was limited to just 12 first-half points.

This week: Friday at Marion; Tuesday vs. Maquoketa

3. Easton Valley (9-0, LW: 3)

The River Hawks have won all nine games by double figures, including a 69-50 victory over Prince of Peace on Tuesday. Jessen Weber and Kaleb Cornilsen lead Easton Valley in scoring at 19.4 and 18.5 points per game, respectively.

This week: Tuesday at Lisbon

4. Rockridge (12-4, LW: NR)

The Rockets pieced together an eight-game win streak in December, including a title at the Macomb Holiday Tournament. Rockridge stumbled Friday to Morton but bounced back with wins over Galva and Monmouth-Roseville.

This week: Friday vs. Riverdale; Tuesday vs. Bureau Valley

5. Northeast (7-3, LW: 5)

Northeast's three defeats have come to teams that are a collective 23-2 in Camanche, Iowa City Regina and Monticello. Grant Rickertsen and Dakota Stevenson are averaging double figures to lead the Rebels.

This week: Friday at Bellevue; Tuesday vs. Cascade

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News