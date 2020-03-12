Camanche places third at state tournament

DES MOINES — Less than 24 hours after having its championship hopes dashed, the Camanche boys basketball team returned to the court and finished its season on a winning note.

Behind five players in double figures, Camanche knocked off Treynor 77-66 in the Class 2A consolation final Thursday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena. The third-place finish is the best for the program since the Indians took second in 1985.

"We had one goal all season, and it was a goal we had for a long time," senior Cam Soenksen said following the semifinal game. "It sucks we didn't get to where we wanted, but third is better than last.

"I'm proud of these guys."

Camanche (23-4) tallied 38 points in the opening half and was in control for much of the contest.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

L.J. Henderson and Michael Delzell each had a team-high 16 points. Zach Erwin tallied 14 while Soenksen chipped in 11 and Caleb Delzell registered 10.

Coach Josh Davis' team played the game without starting guard Jordan Lawrence. The junior was on the floor for the opening tip, but immediately was pulled off the floor and given an ovation as a knee injury sidelined him.