Camanche's championship quest comes to halt

DES MOINES — Layups rolled out. Free throws clanked off the rim. Jump shots missed the mark.

Camanche has been one of the most efficient offensive basketball teams in the state this season, but the Indians had one of their worst offensive showings at the most inopportune time Thursday night.

Top-seeded Boyden-Hull rebounded from a slow start on offense to halt Camanche’s quest for its first state championship with a 64-49 win in a Class 2A state semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

“Our guys are down and they’re hurting,” Indians coach Josh Davis said. “To come out on top in that game, we needed to be at our very best and we weren’t at our very best on the offensive end.

“We say all the time, even in our little youth things, free throws and layups will determine if you win the big games. Those two didn’t go in our favor tonight.”

Camanche (22-4) came into the game shooting 52% for the season, among the best in the state. It was 17 of 51 from the field Thursday, including 4 of 16 from beyond the arc.

And the foul line continued to be problematic for the Indians. A day after surviving a 14 of 31 showing against Monticello, Camanche was 11 of 29.