Camanche's championship quest comes to halt

DES MOINES — Layups rolled out. Free throws clanked off the rim. Jump shots missed the mark.
Camanche has been one of the most efficient offensive basketball teams in the state this season, but the Indians had one of their worst offensive showings at the most inopportune time Thursday night.
Top-seeded Boyden-Hull rebounded from a slow start on offense to halt Camanche’s quest for its first state championship with a 64-49 win in a Class 2A state semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
“Our guys are down and they’re hurting,” Indians coach Josh Davis said. “To come out on top in that game, we needed to be at our very best and we weren’t at our very best on the offensive end.
“We say all the time, even in our little youth things, free throws and layups will determine if you win the big games. Those two didn’t go in our favor tonight.”
Camanche (22-4) came into the game shooting 52% for the season, among the best in the state. It was 17 of 51 from the field Thursday, including 4 of 16 from beyond the arc.
And the foul line continued to be problematic for the Indians. A day after surviving a 14 of 31 showing against Monticello, Camanche was 11 of 29.
“We got lucky (Tuesday) because we were able to hit shots,” senior Cam Soenksen said. “We’ve been lacking free throws all year.
“I think here, it was the stage. We’re down and people aren’t as strong mentally as they are in the regular season. They know what we can lose.”
Boyden-Hull (24-3) will play North Linn (26-0) in the title game for the second consecutive year at 3:45 p.m. Friday. The Comets seek their first championship since 2013 and fourth in program history.
Marcus Kelderman came off the bench to pace Boyden-Hull with a game-high 27 points. After missing 11 of 13 shots in the opening quarter, Boyden-Hull converted 19 of its last 30 in the final three periods.
“Our defense fell apart for a little bit and they were hitting a lot,” Camanche’s Zach Erwin said.
The Indians trailed 24-23 at halftime, but the Comets used a 9-0 surge in the third quarter to take control. Camanche never got the deficit under nine points in the final eight minutes.
“They came out after halftime and knew what they were going for,” Soenksen said. “We’ve really relied getting buckets from our defense and turning it into offense. Tonight, it was hard to get steals and runouts. They’re a solid team.”
Camanche never could establish an offensive rhythm against Boyden-Hull’s man-to-man defense. While most teams have thrown zone at the Indians this season, the Comets tried to limit Soenksen’s touches and packed it in on 6-foot-8 post Caleb Delzell.
“They were the first team that made us go to our third and fourth actions on offense,” Davis said. “Most of the year, we’ve been able to run our first or second action.”
Delzell led the Indians with 15 points and seven rebounds. Erwin chipped in 14 points and Soenksen finished with 11 before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter.
Besides the shooting woes, Camanche turned the ball over 16 times.
“They were everywhere on the back side,” Erwin said. “It was hard to do anything.”
Camanche has an opportunity to close its season with a win Thursday against second-seeded Treynor (25-2) in the 11:55 a.m. third-place game. Davis admits it’ll be a challenge for a team whose primary goal was to vie for a championship.
“It is a tough spot to be in,” Davis said, “so the key for (Thursday) will be if we can turn the page, have a little fun and send these guys out the right way.”
The Indians were in a similar situation three years ago and were trounced in the consolation game.
“Cam and I watched how they kind of rolled over (three years ago),” Delzell said. “Obviously, we want to go out on a win. Only two teams can do that (in each class). We’re hungry for that last game.”