Camanche squeezes past Goose Lake Northeast 40-39

Camanche posted a tight 40-39 win over Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 7, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Anamosa and Camanche took on Stanwood North Cedar on December 7 at Camanche High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Camanche a 16-9 lead over Goose Lake Northeast.
A half tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Camanche broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-31 lead over Goose Lake Northeast.
Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 40-39 tie.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.