Camanche tacks win on Iowa City Regina 56-35
Camanche tacks win on Iowa City Regina 56-35

Camanche earned a convincing 56-35 win over Iowa City Regina for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 10.

In recent action on December 3, Camanche faced off against Cascade and Iowa City Regina took on Wilton on December 3 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.

The Storm's shooting moved to a 28-14 lead over the Regals at halftime.

