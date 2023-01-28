Camanche triggers avalanche over Port Byron Riverdale 76-43

Camanche rolled past Port Byron Riverdale for a comfortable 76-43 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Fulton and Camanche took on Bellevue on January 20 at Camanche High School. For results, click here.
