Capsule look at Rock Island's sectional final matchup against Metamora

Rock Island (22-9) vs. Metamora (27-6)

What: IHSA Class 3A sectional final

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Coliseum (Bradley University) in Peoria

Twitter: @Jackson_Stoneee

At stake: Winner advances to super-sectional round Monday in Ottawa

Need to know: Rock Island survived an OT thriller against Peoria Manual in the sectional semifinals — thanks to Marieon Anderson’s block at the buzzer — but another tough test awaits the Rocks in their first sectional final since 2013. Rocky’s worst performance this season came against Metamora in the State Farm Holiday Classic on Dec. 28. The Rocks were held to 44 points (lowest this season) and lost by 21 points (Rocky's only loss by more than eight points).

That game in December started a four-game losing streak, but the Rocks have won 13 of 16 since. Amarion Nimmers led the Western Big 6 in scoring (22.4 PPG) during the regular season and tallied a team-high 19 against Manual. He will need a similar performance against a Redbird team that has won 15 straight games.

During the first matchup, the Rocks were blitzed by Metamora’s quick and lengthy guards. The Redbird defense denied Rocky any good looks at the rim and closed out the tournament victory with three goal-shaking dunks. Similar to Manual, Metamora is expected to bring a large crowd to Peoria. Rock Island allowed the crowd to dictate part of the game against Manual — resulting in a double-digit deficit in the first half — but will have to avoid that against the No. 10 ranked team in 3A on Friday night.

