In just the past few weeks, D.J. Carton has been showered with accolades.
He was named Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, selected to the prestigious Allen Iverson Classic All-Star game, voted Iowa Mr. Basketball and chosen as Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year.
The five-star recruit, bound for the Big Ten Conference and Ohio State later this year, is the captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro team.
The athletic point guard averaged 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6 assists per game in leading Bettendorf to 22 wins and a share of the MAC title.
"I never saw myself in this position growing up," Carton said. "I was probably one of the worst kids on my team in elementary school, so I never thought these awards were possible.
"It is just awesome to see my growth throughout the years and the potential ahead."
Carton leaves as Bettendorf's all-time leading scorer with 1,198 points. He also had 372 rebounds and more than 250 assists in his three varsity seasons.
He is one of two repeat selections on the All-Metro first team along with Moline senior Deonte Billups, who also is the school's career scoring leader and guided the Maroons to a share of the Western Big Six championship.
North Scott's Ty Anderson and Cortaviaus Seales, Davenport Assumption's Dylan Peeters and Davenport Central's Keshawn Pegues comprise the rest of the first team.
Anderson and Seales led the Lancers to the Class 4A state semifinals. Peeters was among the top five in the MAC in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Pegues was at the heart of Central's 11-win jump from a season ago.
Maquoketa sharpshooter A.J. Becker captains the All-Eastern Iowa team. Becker averaged almost 20 points per game for the Cardinals, who spent a portion of the season ranked No. 1 in Iowa Class 3A and nearly reached the state tournament.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera headlines the All-Western Illinois team. The 6-foot-5 junior, who already has multiple Division I offers, was the top scorer in the Quad-City area this season at 28 points per game. He set the school mark for single game, single season and career points.