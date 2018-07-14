Bettendorf's DJ Carton has finalized his college decision.
The five-star point guard announced Saturday afternoon on Twitter he'll continue his basketball career at Ohio State starting in the fall of 2019.
Carton, ranked 17th in his class by Rivals and the third best point guard in the class, took an official visit to the Columbus, Ohio, campus earlier this week. Michigan and Indiana were the other finalists.
Iowa, Marquette and Xavier were three other schools Carton considered before cutting the list in half last Sunday.
In the tweet announcing his decision, Carton said "I would like to thank my family and my friends for the support they have given me throughout the process. Second I would like to thank all the coaches for taking time to recruit me and show interest in me.
"I want to thank coach (Curtis) Clark and coach (Logan) Wynn for giving me the opportunity to play for them. I would also like to thank coach (Chris) Holtmann and the coaching staff for giving me this opportunity. I am proud to announce I will be continuing my education and basketball career at The Ohio State University."
