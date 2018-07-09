Bettendorf senior point guard DJ Carton, listed as a five-star recruit by Rivals, narrowed his college choice to three schools Sunday night on social media.
And the University of Iowa was not among them.
Carton announced Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State as his three finalists. The 6-foot-2 guard took official visits to Indiana and Michigan recently and made an unofficial visit to the Ohio State campus this past spring.
Iowa, Marquette and Xavier were the three schools eliminated from the list of six Carton released in early May.
Carton, ranked 17th overall in the 2019 class by Rivals and third at the point guard position, is expected to make his final decision this fall.