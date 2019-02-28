Among the top five statistically in the Mississippi Athletic Conference in points, rebounds and assists, Bettendorf's D.J. Carton was selected as the league's player of the year Thursday.
Carton, who led the Bulldogs to a share of the MAC title and 21-2 record, averaged 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and nearly six assists per game.
The Ohio State recruit is the first Bettendorf player to earn the top honor in the MAC since Nicholas Baer in 2014.
North Scott's Cortaviaus Seales and Ty Anderson, Davenport Assumption's Dylan and Sean Peeters, Davenport Central's Keshawn Pegues and Pleasant Valley's Carter Duwa joined Carton on the top team.
Carton, the only repeat first-team selection, had a career-high 49 points in a win over Davenport West earlier this season. He averaged 23.6 points per game in league contests.
Seales and Anderson, North Scott's top two scorers, propelled the Lancers to a share of the league title and a return trip to the Class 4A state tournament.
Dylan and Sean Peeters combined to average almost 34 points per game. Pegues led Central in scoring (17.7) and rebounding (8.4).
Duwa, headed to Augustana, averaged nearly 13.5 points per game and was among the league's top five in 3-point makes.
Bettendorf's Curtis Clark and North Scott's Shamus Budde were voted as co-coaches of the year.
All-MAC teams
First team
D.J. Carton, sr., Bettendorf; Cortaviaus Seales, sr., North Scott; Dylan Peeters, sr., Assumption; Keshawn Pegues, sr., Davenport Central; Ty Anderson, jr., North Scott; Sean Peeters, jr., Assumption; Carter Duwa, sr., Pleasant Valley
Second team
Hunter Snyder, sr., Pleasant Valley; Trevor Feller, sr., Bettendorf; LJ Henderson, jr., Clinton; Malik Westerfield, sr., Davenport West; Kaiden Phillips, jr., Davenport Central; TJ Vesey, sr., Davenport North; Sam Kilburg, jr., North Scott
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Anthony Valainis, sr.
Bettendorf -- Blake Tyler, sr.
Burlington -- Michael Alexander, so.
Clinton -- Bret Myli, sr.
Davenport Central -- Josh English, sr.; John Miller, so.
Davenport North -- Jayden Houston, so.; Quincy Wiseman, so.
Davenport West -- Jamil Haymond, sr.
Muscatine -- Noah Yahn, so.
North Scott -- Carson Rollinger, sr.; Reece Sommers, sr.
Player of year: Carton (Bettendorf)
Co-coaches of year: Curtis Clark (Bettendorf); Shamus Budde (North Scott)