DJ Carton has admitted it himself. Multiple times, actually.
If there is one aspect of his game that requires more work, it’s his outside shot.
Heading into Saturday’s game against Davenport West, Carton was shooting at 32.4 percent clip from behind the arc.
That percentage will skyrocket after what the Bettendorf senior did at West High School.
Carton lit up the scoreboard with a career high 49 points on 20-for-31 from the field, 7-of-13 from 3-point land, a pair of free throws and three loud dunks to lead the Class 4A fourth-ranked Bulldogs to a 74-63 triumph over the Falcons.
The big night pushed Carton past the 1,000-point mark for his career.
“I feel like I’ve been shooting the ball well lately,” the Ohio State signee said. “I shot the ball confidently, and it was going in. I just did my job. I know I’m a better shooter.”
Since the loss to second-ranked North Scott in December, Carton is shooting 40.4 percent from downtown. Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark knows why he’s been improving has a 3-point shooter.
“He kind of set himself up for that low percentage because he was taking deep shots, contested shots,” Clark said. “He’s done a much better job settling into his game and understanding that he doesn’t need to shoot so far.
“He’s adapted, made changes, and that’s what good players do.”
It didn’t take long for Carton to get into a rhythm as he buried four 3s in five shots. He went into the locker room with 19 points.
Of the 38 second half points scored by Bettendorf (13-1, 10-1 MAC), Carton had 30 of them while also pulling down eight rebounds.
What he displayed, in a game that was postponed three different times because of the snow and cold weather, wowed his teammates.
“We kind of expect it sometimes,” senior guard Trevor Feller said.
Feller registered 15 points on five made 3s, and Lucas Hayes chipped in nine points. The other point scored for Bettendorf was on a Keaton Staley free throw in the final period.
With Blake Tyler sidelined with a strained groin and Oliver Bakeris leaving the game in the fourth after getting poked in the eye, Carton took over.
He, and Clark, don’t see it as a concern moving forward.
“I always trust my teammates and their ability to score,” Carton said. “I feel like my trust in them will put confidence in them to be aggressive as a scorer and try to make baskets.”
Malik Westerfield led the Falcons (5-8, 4-7) with 18 points, and Nasir Beechum contributed 15 off the bench.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 26-11 lead after the first quarter on seven 3s. West, playing its first game in eight days and without starting guard Zach Trevino because of an injured foot, struggled to get into a flow.
Elijah Hollingshed, who scored 14 points, came off the bench and provided a spark in the second quarter, going on a personal 9-0 run to trim a 15-point deficit down to six with under 90 seconds left to in the first half.
“We shot ourselves in the foot with turnovers. They did a good job countering what we did,” Falcons head coach David Robinson said. “Second, third and fourth quarter, we started playing better.”
Carton and Feller drained back-to-back trifectas to push their lead back to double digits at halftime.
“We needed that, it was big momentum,” Feller said. “We always like to close out the second quarter.”
The majority of the second half was trading buckets. West (5-8, 4-7) couldn’t draw closer than 12 and Bettendorf could never extend their advantage past 20.
It was a defensive performance that Clark said must be better ahead of their showdown with the Lancers at home on Tuesday night. Bettendorf allowed 12 made 3-pointers and 51 percent shooting from the field.
“That’s something we’ll have to continue to be better at,” Clark said. “We've got to work on all those things.”