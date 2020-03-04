CCA stops Assumption short of state tournament

MUSCATINE — With a nine-point cushion in the early stages of the third quarter Wednesday night, Davenport Assumption was on the cusp of seizing control in its Class 3A boys basketball substate final.
Then, it quickly unraveled.
From an inability to piece together stops on defense to careless turnovers and missed shots, Assumption saw its season and chance at its first state tournament berth in seven years dissipate.
Clear Creek Amana, behind four players in double figures, punched its ticket to state for the first time in 27 years with a 79-66 victory at Muscatine High School.
“Up nine, we didn’t step on their throat and play winning basketball from that moment on,” Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “We completely relaxed. Before you know it, with how they play and the flurries they can go on, the momentum shifted and got away from us.”
It was the third straight season Assumption lost in a substate final to a team from the Wamac.
Fitzpatrick felt this was the team that could get over the threshold. The Knights won 17 games during the regular season, were ranked third and were in the Mississippi Athletic Conference title chase until the last couple of weeks.
CCA, one of the highest scoring offenses in 3A, had other ideas.
Christian Withrow poured in a game-high 26 points while Michael Potter had 20 and Tyler Schrepfer chipped in 16.
“Everybody in the MAC has a traditional five man, a traditional four and down the line,” Fitzpatrick said. “When you go down to 3A, it is small ball and it changes our rotations defensively and you play a lot faster.
“In the MAC, it is a lot of halfcourt defense. (CCA) averages almost 70 points per game, has great shooters and is very dangerous. We didn’t look past them one bit.”
CCA coach Brandon Clubb, in his fourth season, admitted he was surprised Assumption wanted to play at a frenetic pace with his team for 32 minutes.
The teams were tied at 19 after a quarter and Assumption used 16 second-quarter points from Sean Peeters to take a 40-34 lead into halftime.
“I really thought it would be a lot lower scoring game watching them on film all year,” Clubb said. “They’re so deliberate in their sets and what they run. We felt at halftime we might have taken their best shot. We didn’t know how high they could go. We were willing to go higher.”
Peeters had 20 points in the opening half. He scored only two after intermission, that coming on a putback dunk when CCA already had the game in hand.
Clubb said Peeters was the focal point of his halftime talk.
“(In the second half), we gave Peeters the attention he deserves,” Clubb said. “You can show kids on tape and re-create it in practice, but he’s just that good. It took a half for our kids to realize we’ve got to try and stop him.”
CCA covered Peeters up with two defenders and sagged a third on most of his post touches in the second half.
“They definitely sent more pressure when I got the ball,” Peeters said.
CCA used a 19-5 surge late into the third and into the fourth to turn a four-point deficit into a double-digit lead. Assumption was 2 of 14 from the field at one point in the fourth quarter and had seven turnovers in a 10-possession stretch.
“We saw that scoreboard, saw them go up and went into panic mode,” Peeters said. “We forced some things that weren’t there.”
Junior Dayne Hodge had 18 points and sophomore Noah Mack came off the bench to tally 11 for the Knights.
“I’m hurting for those guys because I really wanted to see them get past this game,” Fitzpatrick said. “They’re going to be in the dumps right now, but they’re going to look back on it as some special moments this season."
Peeters, a three-year starter, finished his career with a school-best 1,130 points. He is undecided on where he’ll play college basketball next season.
“You want to be conference champs, want to be state qualifiers and be state champions,” Peeters said, “so to come so close three years in a row and not be able to convert and make that leap is going to sting.”