CCA stops Assumption short of state tournament

“(In the second half), we gave Peeters the attention he deserves,” Clubb said. “You can show kids on tape and re-create it in practice, but he’s just that good. It took a half for our kids to realize we’ve got to try and stop him.”

CCA covered Peeters up with two defenders and sagged a third on most of his post touches in the second half.

“They definitely sent more pressure when I got the ball,” Peeters said.

CCA used a 19-5 surge late into the third and into the fourth to turn a four-point deficit into a double-digit lead. Assumption was 2 of 14 from the field at one point in the fourth quarter and had seven turnovers in a 10-possession stretch.

“We saw that scoreboard, saw them go up and went into panic mode,” Peeters said. “We forced some things that weren’t there.”

Junior Dayne Hodge had 18 points and sophomore Noah Mack came off the bench to tally 11 for the Knights.

“I’m hurting for those guys because I really wanted to see them get past this game,” Fitzpatrick said. “They’re going to be in the dumps right now, but they’re going to look back on it as some special moments this season."