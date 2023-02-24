An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy turned out the lights on Davenport West 97-46 at Cedar Rapids Cr Kennedy on Feb. 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 28-11 lead over Davenport West.

The Cougars registered a 50-31 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy breathed fire to a 78-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-11 points differential.

