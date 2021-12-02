Cedar Rapids CR Washington edges Bettendorf in snug affair 62-54

Cedar Rapids CR Washington knocked off Bettendorf 62-54 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 2.
The Warriors opened with a 11-5 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington's shooting darted to a 30-21 lead over Bettendorf at the half.
The Warriors' edge showed as they carried a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring 20-15 to finish the game in style.
