Central boys cruise to win over Clinton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phillips, who entered Friday’s contest having made just one of 10 3-point attempts on the season and averaging 10.3 points, made two shots from beyond the arc in the first half and finished with a season-high 22 points to lead the Blue Devils.

“I haven’t really been feeling it. I haven’t been shooting at my best,” said Phillips, who also had nine rebounds. “Tonight I was more confident in my shot, and they just started to fall.”

Emarion Ellis added a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils, and John Miller had 16 points.

Clinton (1-3, 1-1 MAC) struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half. The River Kings were 5 for 29 from the field in the first 16 minutes, and saw eight of those shots swatted away by Central’s defenders. Phillips blocked five shots in the first half and six in the game, and Ellis also had a pair of blocks.

“They’re averaging five blocks a game as a team, and mostly from those two,” Ersland said. “We worked on jump-stopping and pump-faking and playing through physical play because going on the road in the MAC it’s going to be physical. But our guys just weren’t doing it. I can’t control them with a joystick on the sideline.”