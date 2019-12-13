Central boys cruise to win over Clinton

Davenport Central boys basketball coach Craig Wurdinger and Clinton coach Troy Ersland had words in the handshake line following Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference game.
It was the most heated that George Marshall Gymnasium got all night long. The Blue Devils strolled to a 76-35 win over the visitors.
“Coach (Ersland) was concerned about the score and stuff,” said Wurdinger, brushing off the incident. “I think it was just frustration.”
The Blue Devils (2-2, 2-0 MAC) frustrated the River Kings all night long. Central’s defenders blocked five shots and forced four Clinton turnovers in the first quarter as the Blue Devils raced to a 26-8 lead after eight minutes of play.
“We wanted to make sure we got the tempo where we wanted it,” Wurdinger said. “I thought we did a pretty good job at the defensive end to start the game. We pressed a little bit, moved our feet a lot better, got in front of people. We had a couple of good traps and got some turnovers that got the tempo going.”
Central’s defensive pressure led to good things on the offensive end. The Blue Devils went 10 for 17 from the field in the first quarter.
“The last game we played fired up and with a lot of energy, and we saw that that opened up more for us as a team,” Central senior Kaiden Phillips said. “We knew they were a team full of shooters so we stayed more focused on the defensive end, and the offense just came to us as the game went on.”
Phillips, who entered Friday’s contest having made just one of 10 3-point attempts on the season and averaging 10.3 points, made two shots from beyond the arc in the first half and finished with a season-high 22 points to lead the Blue Devils.
“I haven’t really been feeling it. I haven’t been shooting at my best,” said Phillips, who also had nine rebounds. “Tonight I was more confident in my shot, and they just started to fall.”
Emarion Ellis added a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils, and John Miller had 16 points.
Clinton (1-3, 1-1 MAC) struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half. The River Kings were 5 for 29 from the field in the first 16 minutes, and saw eight of those shots swatted away by Central’s defenders. Phillips blocked five shots in the first half and six in the game, and Ellis also had a pair of blocks.
“They’re averaging five blocks a game as a team, and mostly from those two,” Ersland said. “We worked on jump-stopping and pump-faking and playing through physical play because going on the road in the MAC it’s going to be physical. But our guys just weren’t doing it. I can’t control them with a joystick on the sideline.”
Central’s lead continued to balloon in the second half. Wurdinger, who had only gotten three points from his bench players over the first three games of the season, played his substitutes the final seven minutes of the game. The Blue Devils’ final 10 points came from their reserves.
“They got quite a bit of experience tonight, which we were happy about because we’re still trying to develop some depth,” Wurdinger said.
Treveon Bailey scored 12 points to lead Clinton, and Damarcus Knox added 11. Max Holy, who entered Friday’s game averaging 15.7 points per game, was held to three points on 1-for-9 shooting. The River Kings’ discouragement boiled over following the game.
“It was nothing,” Ersland said, also refusing to discuss the incident. “I just told them ‘Good game and Merry Christmas.’”