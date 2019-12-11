Central DeWitt begins in top spot in Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5

1. Central DeWitt (3-0)

The Sabers already have two road victories and tallied 70 points in two of their first three games. Six-foot-4 senior Tucker Kinney has accounted for about half of Central DeWitt's offensive production.

This week: Friday vs. Independence; Tuesday at Solon

2. Camanche (2-0)

The Indians are short-handed with injury to last year's leading scorer Cam Soekensen. They have four players averaging double figures, led by LJ Henderson's 17 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

This week: Friday vs. Iowa City Regina; Tuesday at Northeast

3. Easton Valley (4-0)

Jessen Weber is registering 20.3 points and Kaleb Cornilsen 18 a contest. An average margin of victory at nearly 21 points, Easton Valley is shooting nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc.

This week: Friday vs. Central City; Tuesday at Alburnett

4. Orion (7-0)