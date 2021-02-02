Central DeWitt boys back to winning ways

DEWITT — It has been a hot and cold past month for the Central DeWitt boys basketball team.

The 2021 portion of the season kicked off with a 16-point defeat at the hands of North Scott. Then, the Sabers reeled off three straight wins only to follow with three consecutive defeats.

Now, DeWitt has regained its form and sits a game above the .500 threshold.

Powered by three players in double figures and a hot shooting start, the Sabers kept the good times rolling Tuesday night with a 55-43 statement victory over Class 3A No. 9 Assumption on their home floor.

“We’re trying to keep them cognizant of peaking too early,” DeWitt coach Grady Gallagher said. “I like our chances. We’ve had some tough spells, but it is coming together.”

The combined records of opponents during this three-game streak is 21-13, a whole 14 games better than the combined records of the previous three-game streak.

This was the most signature of the Sabers triumphs.

“We understand we have to keep playing better,” said Gallagher after his team moved to 8-7, 6-5 MAC. “I wouldn’t say we value any win over any other. Hopefully, our best is yet to come.”