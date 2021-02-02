Central DeWitt boys back to winning ways

DEWITT — It has been a hot and cold past month for the Central DeWitt boys basketball team.
The 2021 portion of the season kicked off with a 16-point defeat at the hands of North Scott. Then, the Sabers reeled off three straight wins only to follow with three consecutive defeats.
Now, DeWitt has regained its form and sits a game above the .500 threshold.
Powered by three players in double figures and a hot shooting start, the Sabers kept the good times rolling Tuesday night with a 55-43 statement victory over Class 3A No. 9 Assumption on their home floor.
“We’re trying to keep them cognizant of peaking too early,” DeWitt coach Grady Gallagher said. “I like our chances. We’ve had some tough spells, but it is coming together.”
The combined records of opponents during this three-game streak is 21-13, a whole 14 games better than the combined records of the previous three-game streak.
This was the most signature of the Sabers triumphs.
“We understand we have to keep playing better,” said Gallagher after his team moved to 8-7, 6-5 MAC. “I wouldn’t say we value any win over any other. Hopefully, our best is yet to come.”
A 16-7 DeWitt lead after the first quarter was brought forth due to an out-of-the-gate 3-for-3 performance from beyond the arc. With post Shawn Gilbert in early foul trouble, sophomore Matt Watters worked inside and scored eight of his 13 points in the second to make the halftime cushion 10 points.
Gilbert didn’t foul for the remainder of the night and finished with a game-high 14 points while senior Henry Bloom chipped in 11. Watters, Bloom and Gibson McEwen each brought in six rebounds.
“That’s something we emphasize,” Gallagher said. “Down the stretch, we had guys on the floor first. Guys are buying in.”
Assumption (10-4, 8-4 MAC), in the midst of a four-game skid, was in foul trouble from the get-go with forward Owen Hamel called for three in the first half. Three starters had at least three fouls and J.J. Stratman fouled out.
Still, thanks to Dayne Hodge’s eight third-quarter points, the Knights crept to within eight on two free throws from the senior in the final two minutes of the frame.
“We played hard, but you got to play smart,” Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “We want to play aggressive defense, but we were gambling too much.”
For the entire fourth quarter, the DeWitt advantage was always in double figures. Every time the Knights scored, the Sabers answered.
“With how we played the last couple of games offensively, that doesn't surprise me,” Gallagher said. “I think we need to dig in a little bit, we want to expand that lead, especially down the stretch. Getting a few stops and a few rebounds is even more important.”
Stratman paced Assumption with 13 points and nine caroms while Noah Mack, in his second game back from injury, contributed 11. Texas recruit Emarion Ellis is still out, but Fitzpatrick noted he hopes he’s available for at least two of the final MAC games.
The panic button in the Knights locker room is far from being pressed.
“We don’t (have) much of a choice but to move on,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’ll get this thing figured out. We know we got the right guys.”