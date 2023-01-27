Central DeWitt can't hang with Bettendorf 50-39

Bettendorf stretched out and finally snapped Central DeWitt to earn a 50-39 victory on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Bettendorf squared off with January 21, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Bettendorf faced off against Muscatine and Central DeWitt took on Clinton on January 13 at Central DeWitt High School. For a full recap, click here.
