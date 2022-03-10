 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central DeWitt delivers smashing punch early to dump Davenport Assumption 70-46

Central DeWitt dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 70-46 victory over Davenport Assumption in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Central DeWitt moved in front of Davenport Assumption 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabers opened a mammoth 32-15 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

The third quarter gave the Sabers a 49-28 lead over the Knights.

Recently on March 1 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Dubuque Wahlert in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

