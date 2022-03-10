Central DeWitt delivers smashing punch early to dump Davenport Assumption 70-46

Central DeWitt dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 70-46 victory over Davenport Assumption in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Central DeWitt moved in front of Davenport Assumption 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabers opened a mammoth 32-15 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

The third quarter gave the Sabers a 49-28 lead over the Knights.

