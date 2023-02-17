Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Central DeWitt chalked up in tripping Clinton 67-59 in Iowa boys basketball action on Feb. 17.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Clinton faced off on Feb. 11, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Clinton faced off against Eldridge North Scott . Click here for a recap. Central DeWitt took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on Feb. 10 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.