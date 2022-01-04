 Skip to main content
Central DeWitt knocks off Eldridge North Scott 50-47
Mighty close, mighty fine, Central DeWitt wore a victory shine after clipping Eldridge North Scott 50-47 at Eldridge North Scott High on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 21, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Muscatine on December 21 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

