 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central DeWitt knocks out victory on Clinton 64-49
0 Comments

Central DeWitt knocks out victory on Clinton 64-49

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Central DeWitt spurred past Clinton 64-49 on January 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Central DeWitt opened with a 15-9 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.

The Sabers kept a 33-27 intermission margin at the River Kings' expense.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News