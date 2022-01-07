Central DeWitt knocks out victory on Clinton 64-49

Saddled up and ready to go, Central DeWitt spurred past Clinton 64-49 on January 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Central DeWitt opened with a 15-9 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.
The Sabers kept a 33-27 intermission margin at the River Kings' expense.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.