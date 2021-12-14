 Skip to main content
Central DeWitt pockets narrow victory over Davenport West 52-49
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Central DeWitt didn't mind, dispatching Davenport West 52-49 on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Falcons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-5 advantage over the Sabers as the first quarter ended.

Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage 22-18 at half over Central DeWitt.

Central DeWitt hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 34-27 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on December 7, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport West took on Davenport Assumption on December 7 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

