Central DeWitt pockets narrow victory over Davenport West 52-49

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Central DeWitt didn't mind, dispatching Davenport West 52-49 on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Falcons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-5 advantage over the Sabers as the first quarter ended.
Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage 22-18 at half over Central DeWitt.
Central DeWitt hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 34-27 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on December 7, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport West took on Davenport Assumption on December 7 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.
