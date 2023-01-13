Central DeWitt pockets slim win over Clinton 59-50

Central DeWitt finally found a way to top Clinton 59-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Clinton squared off with February 11, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Clinton took on Bettendorf on January 3 at Clinton High School. For results, click here.
