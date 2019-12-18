Central DeWitt remains No. 1 in Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5

1. Central DeWitt (5-0, LW: 1)

Just outside the Class 3A top 10 this week, Central DeWitt has won its last three games by an average of 20.3 points. The Sabers came into the week shooting 51.8% from the field and averaging more than 64 points per tilt.

This week: Friday at Mount Vernon

2. Camanche (4-0, LW: 2)

Coach Josh Davis' team recorded back-to-back wins over state-ranked foes in Iowa City Regina and Northeast. Caleb Delzell is averaging 15.5 points and 9.8 boards while LJ Henderson has attempted 36 free throws so far.

This week: Friday vs. Durant

3. Easton Valley (6-0, LW: 3)

The River Hawks beat last year's Class 1A state runner-up Alburnett 72-53 on Tuesday. Kaleb Cornilsen had 22 points and Jessen Weber tossed in 19. Easton Valley hasn't had a game decided by fewer than 10 points yet.

This week: Friday vs. Calamus-Wheatland

4. Orion (7-1, LW: 4)