Central DeWitt topples Clinton 61-53

Central DeWitt posted a tight 61-53 win over Clinton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 1, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport Assumption and Clinton took on Davenport North on February 4 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

