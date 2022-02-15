 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central DeWitt's convoy passes Davenport Central 52-41

Central DeWitt handed Davenport Central a tough 52-41 loss for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 15.

Central DeWitt made the first move by forging a 17-12 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.

Central DeWitt registered a 32-16 advantage at intermission over Davenport Central.

Central DeWitt took charge in front of Davenport Central 43-26 going into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 1, Davenport Central faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Assumption on February 1 at Central DeWitt High School. Click here for a recap

