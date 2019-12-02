Central has nucleus to be major player in MAC, 4A

The motivation stems from how last season ended.

After beating Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the substate semifinal 61-56, Central was humbled by perennial power Iowa City West in the substate final 72-46, a game in which it trailed by 17 points by halftime.

The Blue Devils are seeking their first state tournament trip in 12 years.

"We've all been through it before now and have that experience and what to do in certain situations," Phillips said. "We went through some losses last year, so we should be better prepared and feel we can make it to state this year."

Ellis could be a significant reason for that.

He has grown several inches since last season and is listed at 6-foot-5. He also had the opportunity to play for the Iowa Barnstormers this past offseason, a chance to showcase his talent against other elite players across the country.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is among the coaches who have have had an eye on Ellis in the past several months.

"Being around other talented Division I players has helped Emarion see what's out there and how good the talent is out there," Wurdinger said. "He can be right with them, so hopefully he can bring that energy and ability we need for the team.