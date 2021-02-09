Central nips West on late shot by Rogers

Sophomore Tracy Hayslett scored all of Central’s points in the first quarter, and the Blue Devils led 12-11 after eight minutes of play. Hayslett later got into foul trouble and finished with 13 points.

The Blue Devils led by two at halftime, but the Falcons made an effort to get to the free-throw line in the second half, shooting 17 charity shots to get them back into the game.

“The goal was to attack the basket,” West head coach David Robinson said. “We missed a lot of free throws, though. We missed nine of them altogether. When you don’t make them, that’s what happens. You end up taking the L.”

Gardner had 13 points to lead West (6-5, 5-5 MAC). John Miller added 12, but was limited to 4-for-11 shooting.

“I thought Dane Howard did a great job on John Miller tonight,” Wurdinger said. “John’s kind of the head of the snake for them. I think he had 22 on us over there, and Dane held him to 12 tonight.”

Aldane Barrett hit a shot in the lane to put the Falcons ahead 50-47 with 2:11 remaining, but Kellan Rush scored in the lane on the other end. Rush added a free throw with 1:29 left that tied the game.

Rush came off the Central bench to score a career-high 15 points, and he also grabbed six rebounds. Rogers, who did not play in the first quarter for a violation of team rules, finished with 12 points, including the biggest two of the game.

