Central nips West on late shot by Rogers

It wasn’t anything fancy.
With the score of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference game against visiting Davenport West knotted at 50, Davenport Central simply ran its regular offense and got the ball into the hands of its leading scorer.
Niiziar Rogers caught the ball near the free-throw line and sliced down the lane to score the game-winning layup with 3.2 seconds remaining, giving the Blue Devils a 52-50 victory.
“We just ran our offense,” Central head coach Craig Wurdinger said. “We knew Niiziar was going to get it, so we just told him to get to the rim. We kind of spread them out, and then he took it and had a nice layup at the end of the game.”
Following a timeout, West had to go the length of the floor. Guard Jermaine Gardner pushed the ball ahead to Romeo Metcalf, who got off an open 10-footer just before the buzzer, but it rolled off the rim.
Central (3-9, 3-9 MAC) avenged a 10-point loss at West on Jan. 5.
“It’s a nice win for us,” Wurdinger said. “We’ve struggled with some of these close ones, and we’ve had quite a few close ones, so it’s nice to get over the hump.”
Tuesday’s game was close from wire to wire, with neither team leading by more than seven points.
Sophomore Tracy Hayslett scored all of Central’s points in the first quarter, and the Blue Devils led 12-11 after eight minutes of play. Hayslett later got into foul trouble and finished with 13 points.
The Blue Devils led by two at halftime, but the Falcons made an effort to get to the free-throw line in the second half, shooting 17 charity shots to get them back into the game.
“The goal was to attack the basket,” West head coach David Robinson said. “We missed a lot of free throws, though. We missed nine of them altogether. When you don’t make them, that’s what happens. You end up taking the L.”
Gardner had 13 points to lead West (6-5, 5-5 MAC). John Miller added 12, but was limited to 4-for-11 shooting.
“I thought Dane Howard did a great job on John Miller tonight,” Wurdinger said. “John’s kind of the head of the snake for them. I think he had 22 on us over there, and Dane held him to 12 tonight.”
Aldane Barrett hit a shot in the lane to put the Falcons ahead 50-47 with 2:11 remaining, but Kellan Rush scored in the lane on the other end. Rush added a free throw with 1:29 left that tied the game.
Rush came off the Central bench to score a career-high 15 points, and he also grabbed six rebounds. Rogers, who did not play in the first quarter for a violation of team rules, finished with 12 points, including the biggest two of the game.