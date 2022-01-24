Central races past Muscatine to end nine-game losing streak

It had been 45 days since the Davenport Central High School boys’ basketball team had experienced a victory.
The Blue Devils made certain nothing was going to prevent them from ending a nine-game losing streak Monday night.
From contributions up and down the lineup, coupled with 24 Muscatine turnovers, Central had control throughout of the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest in a 74-36 trouncing at George Marshall Gymnasium.
“We’ve been hungry to have this happen,” Central coach Ryan Hill said, “so I think everybody in the locker room feels pretty good tonight we were able to play Central basketball for a full 32 minutes and get the win.”
Central (2-11, 2-8 MAC) scored 16 of the game’s first 20 points and never saw the advantage dwindle below 10. Kaden Johnson led three players in double figures with 16 points while Donovan Wakefield had 12 off the bench and Tracy Hayslett chipped in 10.
It was the first win for the Blue Devils since beating Clinton on Dec. 10.
“We were locked in on winning tonight and playing as a team,” Johnson said. “We know we play our best when we’re sharing the basketball.
“We just needed that one win. I think we can start rolling from here and get on a little bit of a streak. We’ve been getting better and better in practice.”
Record aside, Central has been competitive at times this season. Just this month, it has lost to Davenport West by three points, second-place Davenport North by eight and third-place Central DeWitt by five.
“We’ve been pretty sharp recently in practice with things we’ve been trying to execute,” Hill said. “I knew this was on the verge of coming. It was just a matter of when it would happen.”
Hill has made it a point for his team not to get caught up in its record.
“When your record looks like that, we’ve been trying to look away from that and take each game as we’re oh-and-oh,” Hill said. “This team has really bought in to achieving those goals and seeing everything through the longevity of the season.”
Central’s press flustered Muscatine, which was coming off its first win of the season last Friday against Clinton.
The Muskies (1-11, 1-9) turned the ball over eight times in the opening quarter and on seven more occasions in the second period.
“Turnovers kill any offense,” Muscatine coach Luke Turelli said. “When they’ve got the ball (24) extra times, it is hard to compete.
“We felt like we were taking some steps forward, but we got a little ahead of ourselves thinking we were at a point we aren’t yet.”
Freshman Luke Wieskamp led the Muskies with 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks while senior guard Dante Lee had eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Muscatine shot 29% from the field, including 1-for-13 from beyond the arc.
“We got to flush this one down because we’re right back at it (Tuesday at Davenport West) and again on Friday,” Turelli said.
Central hopes this can be a springboard. The Blue Devils are at Clinton on Tuesday and travel to Bettendorf on Friday.
“That was our message in the locker room afterward,” Hill said. “This is the way we need to execute and what the expectation is moving forward."