Kaiden Phillips and his Davenport Central teammates kind of figured they were in trouble when head coach Craig Wurdinger called a timeout just 55 seconds into Friday night’s game.
When he began making substitutions just a few seconds later, they really knew they’d better straighten up. And, unfortunately for visiting Davenport West, they did.
Phillips scored 17 points and Keshawn Pegues added 16 as Central gradually got back to its frenetic style and raced to a 78-42 victory over West at George Marshall Gym.
"I thought we slept-walk through the first quarter," Wurdinger said after the state’s seventh-ranked Class 4A team had pushed its record to 11-2, 8-2 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play. "I didn’t think we were ready to play."
The Blue Devils spent the first few minutes throwing up half-hearted 3-point attempts against the Falcons’ zone but had gotten back to their freewheeling, force-the-action style before the first period ended. They had a 17-3 scoring run that spanned the first two quarters and had a 39-22 lead at halftime.
When Pegues led a string of 15 straight points to finish the third quarter, the rout was on.
"We didn’t get the ball inside as much as we wanted in the beginning," Wurdinger said.
Phillips, who had three dunks in the contest, said the Devils normally handle zone defenses better than they did.
"Once we start attacking we're fine …," he said. "We just need to make teams play our game."
The Devils ended up holding West to 33.3-percent shooting while connecting at a 47.9-percent rate themselves. And because they forced 18 turnovers and had a 24-14 second-half advantage on the boards, they had 20 more field goals attempts than the Falcons.
"They’re a good team. You can see why they’re ranked," West coach David Robinson said. "We just didn’t shoot that well. We had some good shots but they just didn’t go down."
Robinson, whose team had a four-game winning streak coming in, felt his young team actually held its own until 6-foot-7 sophomore Aldane Barrett got into foul trouble.
"Once Aldane went out, they were able to get rebounds," he said. "That was the difference in the game."
Jamil Haymond led West with 11 points although he was 4 for 15 from the field.
Emarion Ellis added 13 points for the Blue Devils. Pegues led the rebounding assault with nine.
The Blue Devils rebounded from a disappointing loss to Bettendorf last week and still harbor hopes to making a run at the league title.
"We’re just taking it one game at a time," Phillips said, "but I really feel like we can take the MAC, maybe even get to Des Moines."