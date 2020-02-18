Central struggles from the line in Senior Night loss

The only way this loss might be more painful for the Davenport Central boys basketball team is if it happened in a state tournament game.
After leading the entire second half against Burlington, a foul was called on a Blue Devils player with no time remaining in a tie game roughly 60 feet from the basket.
The Grayhounds' Amarion Davis made the first free throw to send the Blue Devils, on Senior Night, to a stunning 56-55 defeat to Burlington at George Marshall Gym on Tuesday night.
While the call might have been tough to swallow, Central (14-6) gave the non-conference game away at the foul line. The Blue Devils, while still leading, went 0-for-5 at the free-throw line in the final 43 seconds of the game, including missing three front ends of one-and-ones. Central went 6-for-16 at the foul line for the game.
"I don't know, I was a little surprised at that (call)," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "But you have to make free throws, we went 6-for-16 during the game and missed those at the end ... you can't do that."
Despite that, it looked like the hosts would at least get to overtime. A layup by Burlington's Jack Carlson tied the game at 55 with 10 seconds which left the Blue Devils plenty of time for a final shot.
Emarion Ellis, who led Central with 17 points and snagged 11 rebounds, drove into the lane with just under three seconds and appeared to have an attempt from eight feet. But Ellis slipped and was called for traveling with eight tenths of a second left and Burlington having to go the length of the court.
But the Grayhounds got the ball to Davis headed up court and the best he could have done was a final heave. But a reach-in foul was called as the game clock expired. Davis hit the free throw and the celebrating Grayhounds (12-9) left the court while the home fans voiced their displeasure at the ending.
Burlington had rode Davis, who had 21 points in the first half, to a 32-28 lead at halftime. But Ellis and teammate John Miller took turns guarding the slashing forward and completely took him out of the game. Davis went 0-for-4 from the field in the second half before his game-winning free throw.
In the meantime, Central gained control behind Ellis' 11 second-half points and rebounding and scoring of Kaiden Phillips. Phillips finished with 13 boards to go with his 11 points. Miller added 16 points and four assists for the hosts. Central led 43-39 after three quarters and was up 53-48 in the final minute of the game before the missed free throws sunk its chances.