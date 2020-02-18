Central struggles from the line in Senior Night loss

The only way this loss might be more painful for the Davenport Central boys basketball team is if it happened in a state tournament game.

After leading the entire second half against Burlington, a foul was called on a Blue Devils player with no time remaining in a tie game roughly 60 feet from the basket.

The Grayhounds' Amarion Davis made the first free throw to send the Blue Devils, on Senior Night, to a stunning 56-55 defeat to Burlington at George Marshall Gym on Tuesday night.

While the call might have been tough to swallow, Central (14-6) gave the non-conference game away at the foul line. The Blue Devils, while still leading, went 0-for-5 at the free-throw line in the final 43 seconds of the game, including missing three front ends of one-and-ones. Central went 6-for-16 at the foul line for the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I don't know, I was a little surprised at that (call)," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "But you have to make free throws, we went 6-for-16 during the game and missed those at the end ... you can't do that."

Despite that, it looked like the hosts would at least get to overtime. A layup by Burlington's Jack Carlson tied the game at 55 with 10 seconds which left the Blue Devils plenty of time for a final shot.