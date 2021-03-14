Chargers make most of basketball opportunities

ORION — Even with the loss of several key players from a 2019-20 squad that tied for second place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, the Orion boys' basketball squad showed it still had plenty of skill to be a contender.
In what turned out to be another highly competitive championship race in the TRAC West, the Chargers came up just short of a conference title, but that does not detract from what they accomplished in a COVID-19 altered and shortened campaign.
Orion capped a 10-3 season by winning all three of its games in the final week, including two wins over Morrison that enabled coach Alex Johnson's club to finish third in the TRAC West with a 6-3 mark. The Chargers finished two games behind conference champion Rockridge (8-1, 7-0) and one behind Fulton (12-2, 7-2), with whom they shared second last winter.
During that campaign, the Chargers were paced by leading scorer Josh Johnson (14 points per game) and Caleb Spranger, who both graduated last spring.
"Obviously, we lost quite a few guys from last year," said Alex Johnson, "and the beginning of this year was tough, without having summer workouts and with guys in new roles.
"But we still felt confident coming in, and as the year went on and we got a few weeks under our belt, you could see the guys getting better and growing into their roles. They competed all year, and we played some of our best basketball by the end of the season."
The Chargers were led by senior forward Will Dunlap, who averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds per game and posted six double-doubles. Both Dunlap and senior guard Adam Burgert (10 points, five rebounds per game) enjoyed strong finishing runs last week.
In the Chargers' aforementioned TRAC West wins over Morrison as well as a 57-43 non-conference victory over Mercer County, Dunlap averaged 17 points and Burgert 16 points per outing. Augmenting that duo was the play of senior point guard and three-year starter Cade Weiss (nine points, four assists per game).
Orion's only losses in conference play came to Rockridge and Fulton, as well as to a much-improved Riverdale club. The Chargers played Fulton twice and split, with a 55-43 win nearly two weeks ago handing the Steamers their first loss after a 9-0 start.
"That was kind of the big 'if' this year," coach Johnson said, referring to the lack of postseason play in 2021. "How far would this team been able to go?"
Under the circumstances, though, Johnson and his players were just glad to get the opportunity to return to the court. Once that happened, they were determined to make the most of that opportunity.
"We were really fortunate to be able to get a season in," he said. "In the 13 games that we got, we showed we were able to be a good team. By the end, everyone who saw us play knew we were a pretty good basketball team. We've got a lot to be proud of."