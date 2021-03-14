Chargers make most of basketball opportunities

ORION — Even with the loss of several key players from a 2019-20 squad that tied for second place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, the Orion boys' basketball squad showed it still had plenty of skill to be a contender.

In what turned out to be another highly competitive championship race in the TRAC West, the Chargers came up just short of a conference title, but that does not detract from what they accomplished in a COVID-19 altered and shortened campaign.

Orion capped a 10-3 season by winning all three of its games in the final week, including two wins over Morrison that enabled coach Alex Johnson's club to finish third in the TRAC West with a 6-3 mark. The Chargers finished two games behind conference champion Rockridge (8-1, 7-0) and one behind Fulton (12-2, 7-2), with whom they shared second last winter.

During that campaign, the Chargers were paced by leading scorer Josh Johnson (14 points per game) and Caleb Spranger, who both graduated last spring.

"Obviously, we lost quite a few guys from last year," said Alex Johnson, "and the beginning of this year was tough, without having summer workouts and with guys in new roles.