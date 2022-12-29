Chicago Brother Rice triumphs in strong showing over Rock Island 79-55

Chicago Brother Rice earned its community's accolades after a 79-55 win over Rock Island in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Chicago Brother Rice opened with a 34-20 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.
The Rocks didn't give up, slicing the gap to 34-21 at the intermission.
Chicago Brother Rice stormed to a 58-38 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Crusaders added to their advantage with a 21-17 margin in the closing period.
