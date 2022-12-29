 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Brother Rice triumphs in strong showing over Rock Island 79-55

Chicago Brother Rice earned its community's accolades after a 79-55 win over Rock Island in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chicago Brother Rice opened with a 34-20 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.

The Rocks didn't give up, slicing the gap to 34-21 at the intermission.

Chicago Brother Rice stormed to a 58-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Crusaders added to their advantage with a 21-17 margin in the closing period.

Recently on December 17, Rock Island squared off with Bettendorf in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

