Chicago North Lawndale casts spell on Rock Island 56-49

Chicago North Lawndale edged Rock Island in a close 56-49 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
Recently on December 18 , Rock Island squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Chicago North Lawndale made the first move by forging a 12-10 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.
The Phoenix's shooting moved to a 28-20 lead over the Rocks at halftime.
The Phoenix's upper-hand showed as they carried a 45-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.