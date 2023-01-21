Chicago Simeon edges Moline in tough test 67-66

Chicago Simeon eventually plied victory away from Moline 67-66 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Chicago Simeon opened with a 16-12 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

The Wolverines opened a modest 38-30 gap over the Maroons at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Moline made it 55-48.

The Maroons outpointed the Wolverines 18-12 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

