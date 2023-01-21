Chicago Simeon edges Moline in tough test 67-66

Chicago Simeon eventually plied victory away from Moline 67-66 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Chicago Simeon opened with a 16-12 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.
The Wolverines opened a modest 38-30 gap over the Maroons at halftime.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Moline made it 55-48.
The Maroons outpointed the Wolverines 18-12 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
In recent action on January 16, Moline faced off against Aurora Waubonsie Valley. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.