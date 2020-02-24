City High slips past Bettendorf

IOWA CITY — An inability to finish off a game finished the Bettendorf boys basketball season Monday night.
Carter Furness provided the Bulldogs with their first lead since the second quarter with 24 seconds remaining, but Iowa City High answered quickly and then turned Bettendorf over in the final seconds to finish off a 47-46 win in an Iowa Class 4A substate quarterfinal.
“That was our season,’’ Bulldogs coach Curtis Clark said. “We were close, so many times we were close, but we struggled to finish things off.’’
And ultimately, Byron Benton’s driving lay-in with 11 seconds left on the clock proved to be the difference, erasing the 46-45 advantage Furness had given Bettendorf when he knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing 13 seconds earlier.
“We got back in defense as quickly as we could and he found a split in the zone and took it to the basket,’’ Furness said. “That was tough, but he made a good play.’’
The Bulldogs still had time and following a timeout, Bettendorf put the ball in Oliver Bakeris’ hands at the top of the lane.
His attempted pass to Furness on the right wing was intercepted and the Little Hawks ran out the clock to advance to a Friday semifinal at Dubuque Senior.
“That shot that Carter hit down the stretch, he’s been money for us all season like that and we were going to get to him again,’’ Bakeris said. “We were going to let him do his thing, but their guy reached out and didn’t let him get that chance. We knew they had quick hands.’’
City High made that apparent in a difference-making second quarter, erasing a 16-9 lead Bettendorf had taken in the first with relentless work on the offensive glass.
You have free articles remaining.
The Bulldogs out-rebounded the Little Hawks 34-23, including a collection of 16 offensive rebounds in an effort led by Bakeris, Lucas Hayes and Jake Hornbuckle.
“That speaks to the character of our kids,’’ Clark said. “They came here ready to battle for every rebound and they got to a lot of them.’’
City High did as well in the second quarter, grabbing four of them during a stretch when Bettendorf had six of its 16 turnovers and struggled to find the Little Hawks’ Andre Miller.
Averaging five points a game, Miller scored all of his team-leading 12 points in the first half as City High went on a 12-2 run to build a 30-25 lead at the half.
“The four offensive rebounds and six turnovers, that’s 10 possessions,’’ Clark said. “That was a tough quarter for us. The third quarter, we got things under control.’’
The Bulldogs limited the Little Hawks (9-12) to 17 second-half points as Furness scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the final two quarters.
A putback by Bakeris, who finished with nine rebounds, and a basket by Tynan Numkena allowed Bettendorf (8-14) to pull within 39-38 after three quarters.
"The size we had inside, they kept us fighting, gave us chances we needed to get back in it,'' Furness said.
In the fourth quarter, the teams traded scores until a 3-pointer by Furness cut the Little Hawks’ lead to 45-43 with 3 minutes, 46 seconds remaining. That was the last point either team mustered until Furness knocked down his final 3-pointer with :24 to play.
"We gave ourselves a chance, but we just came up short,'' Bakeris said.