City High slips past Bettendorf

IOWA CITY — An inability to finish off a game finished the Bettendorf boys basketball season Monday night.

Carter Furness provided the Bulldogs with their first lead since the second quarter with 24 seconds remaining, but Iowa City High answered quickly and then turned Bettendorf over in the final seconds to finish off a 47-46 win in an Iowa Class 4A substate quarterfinal.

“That was our season,’’ Bulldogs coach Curtis Clark said. “We were close, so many times we were close, but we struggled to finish things off.’’

And ultimately, Byron Benton’s driving lay-in with 11 seconds left on the clock proved to be the difference, erasing the 46-45 advantage Furness had given Bettendorf when he knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing 13 seconds earlier.

“We got back in defense as quickly as we could and he found a split in the zone and took it to the basket,’’ Furness said. “That was tough, but he made a good play.’’

The Bulldogs still had time and following a timeout, Bettendorf put the ball in Oliver Bakeris’ hands at the top of the lane.

His attempted pass to Furness on the right wing was intercepted and the Little Hawks ran out the clock to advance to a Friday semifinal at Dubuque Senior.