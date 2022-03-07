Class 3A boys state basketball tournament capsules

No. 1 Decorah (22-1) vs. Central DeWitt (18-6)

What: Class 3A state quarterfinal

When: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 3:45 p.m. Thursday against Assumption or Humboldt.

Decorah impact players: Joseph Bockman, 5-10, sr. (14.1 ppg., 3.7 rpg., 4.0 apg.); Ben Bockman, 6-2, so. (12.0 ppg., 4.8 rpgs., 42.6% 3s, team-high 49 made 3s); Trey McCain, 6-1, so. (11.6 ppg., 4.7 apg.)

Central DeWitt impact players: Shawn Gilbert, 6-9, sr. (23.8 ppg., 10.0 rpg., 61.8% FGs); Gibson McEwen, 6-2, sr. (13.3 ppg., 4.0 rpg., 3.8 apg.); Matthew Watters, 6-2, jr. (9.0 ppg., 3.8 rpg., 3 apg.)

Quick hits: Decorah is making its third state trip but the first since 1977. The Vikings haven't lost since a 49-46 defeat to Western Dubuque on Dec. 3. First in 3A scoring average at 71.4 points per game, Decorah has 17 wins by 15 points or more and played only two games decided by 10 points or less. According to BCMoore computer rankings, Decorah's strength of schedule is 50th among 64 3A schools, worst of any team in the field. Central DeWitt is at state for first time since its runner-up team in 2014. Gilbert leads the 3A state tournament field in scoring and rebounding. Transition defense will be pivotal for the Sabers against the Vikings' fast-paced offense.

No. 4 Humboldt (21-3) vs. No. 8 Assumption (19-5)

What: Class 3A state quarterfinal

When: Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 3:45 p.m. Thursday Decorah or Central DeWitt.

Humboldt's impact players: Will Orness, 6-0, jr. (13.5 ppg., 5 rpg., team-high 72 made 3s); Caden Matson, 6-0, sr. (12.6 ppg., 6.5 rpg., 4 apg.); Jacob Heier, 6-3, sr. (8.2 ppg., 6.7 rpg.)

Assumption's impact players: Ivan Prug, 6-8, sr. (13.7 ppg., 6.5 rpg., 50.8% 3s); Noah Mack, 6-0, sr. (16.3 ppg., 4.6 apg., 2.5 spg.); J.J. Stratman, 6-3, sr. (8.1 ppg., 5.1 rpg., 2.5 apg.)

Quick hits: This is Humboldt's second state appearance in the last 20 years joining the 2014 squad. The Wildcats, who started the season 12-0, beat Sioux Center, LeMars and Spencer in the postseason to qualify. Humboldt averages 65.5 points and almost nine made 3s a game, most in 3A. Orness is second in the class with 72 long-distance makes. Assumption reached the semifinals a year ago and is seeking the program's fourth title, first since 2000. The Knights are 13-2 since Prug become eligible in mid-January and have run off 10 straight wins. Defense has been Assumption's recipe for success, holding its three postseason foes to 44.7 points per game.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

