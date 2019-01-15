The Clinton Prince of Peace boys basketball team has been strong all year, but the Irish might raise even more eyebrows after what they did on Tuesday night.
Behind 26 points from senior guard Kaidion Larson and the rebounding of Michael Matthew and Nathan Moeller, the Class 1A Irish went into the gym of Class 4A Davenport North and left town with a 62-53 win.
Even though Prince of Peace (12-1) is ranked eighth in Class 1A, seeing a smaller school take down a much-more athletic team from the largest classification on its home floor is quite an accomplishment.
"This is huge, and it's really got us feeling confident right now," Larson said. "We feel like we can beat anybody as long as we come together as a team and play team defense like we did."
Coming into the contest, it looked like the Irish would have their hands full trying to stop North, which has big strong guards in TJ Vesey, Mekki Sisk, Jamal Litt, Corey Prather and Quincy Wiseman.
But Prince of Peace somehow managed to keep the Wildcats (5-7) from doing too much damage with their drives to the bucket.
The one Wildcat who did manage have success was Jayden Houston. The sophomore had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the hosts.
Anytime a team pulls off an upset like this, a little luck does not hurt either. North missed a bunch of shots near the basket and, even when it did a get a rebound, many times the Wildcats missed those putback chances as well.
For the game, North shot just 31 percent from the field and missed 15 of its 16 attempts from the 3-point line.
Larson said the key was helping out when a teammate did get beat off the dribble.
"We are not used to playing teams with all that athleticism so it was really important to slide our feet and get into good defensive position," he said.
Hitting the boards was also big for the visitors.
Matthew had seven points but snagged a team-high 11 rebounds to keep North from getting second chances while giving the Irish more opportunities. The 6-foot-3 senior almost didn't play because he was feeling ill earlier but his team would not have won without his contributions.
Matthew, along with Moeller (nine rebounds), helped Prince of Peace put up 14 second-chance points in the game, many coming when North had closed the gap. Moeller also contributed 14 points before fouling out late. For the game, the Irish out-rebounded North, 33-26.
"We were really scrappy on the boards and just toughed it out," Larson said. "(Matthew) was just huge for us. Without him, we don't win this game."
Larson helped the Irish get on top early with his drives to the basket that led to short jumpers or feeds to teammates. The slashing guard scored 15 points in the first half, including a dazzling reverse lay-up from a fast break, as Prince of Peace led 29-18 at the halftime.
North turned up the defensive pressure in the second half. The Irish had 11 second-half turnovers after only four in the opening half.
"We tried to not get down on each other when we did make a mistake just because we want to win so badly. We are all talented but we have to play together as a team if we want to keep this up," Larson said.
But the four times when North closed the gap to within four points in the last two quarters, the Irish got big baskets from Payton Schnier, Patrick Mulholland, Larson, Matthew or Moeller to maintain the lead.
Mulholland chipped in 10 points, including the Irish's only two 3-pointers of the game.
Even Hansi Hudson and Gage Ruden came off the bench to give coach Gerry Murphy's team some solid minutes defensively.
"We were thinking we actually match up pretty good with (North) and we have some height with Moeller and Matthew so we could get it inside. But we just wanted to compete and let the chips fall," Murphy said. "We played like we had nothing to lose. This really is a big win for us."
Vesey had 13 points while Sisk finished with 11 points for North.